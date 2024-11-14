 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Education and students’ welfare gets priority in this government, says Chief Minister

He speaks at the Children’s Day celebrations at LB Stadium

Published - November 14, 2024 10:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Welfare hostel students greeting Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy along with his Cabinet colleagues during the Children’s Day Celebrations at L.B Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Welfare hostel students greeting Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy along with his Cabinet colleagues during the Children’s Day Celebrations at L.B Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy affirmed his government’s commitment to school education, recalling that the Education sector was allocated 7% in the State budget like never before and the decade-long pending issues like transfers of 35,000 teachers and promotions of 20,000 teachers were taken up.

He was speaking at the ‘Children’s Day’ celebrations at the LB Stadium on Thursday marking the birth anniversary of first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Ministers and senior officials, apart from students from various schools, participated in the programme. He said for the first time in the country the State government constituted an Education Commission to solve the students’ issues and provide a roadmap for their better future. This will benefit the 26 lakh students of 26,854 government schools. He said 36 lakh students are enrolled in over 11,000 private schools in the State and this gap must be plugged as the government was committed to bring back the glory back to government schools.

The Chief Minister reminded his commitment recalling free power supply to government schools in the State. The government was also allocating ₹ 150 crore every year for the maintenance of attendants, sweepers and sanitation in schools.

The Chief Minister blamed the previous BRS government for the growing drug and ganja culture in Telangana and said the government would crush this culture with an iron hand. He appealed to the schoolchildren not to fall prey to these vices and asked them to take a pledge against drugs. To ensure that children take the right path, he said the government was establishing Young India Sports University. He said students should also excel in sports along with studies. The government will take the responsibility of identifying the talented sportspersons. The Young India Integrated Residential Schools are being established with international standards for BC, SC, ST and minority students so that they grow and study together.

Caste survey

Asking the schoolchildren to impress upon their parents on the need for the caste survey, he said the survey would give more opportunities for the neglected sections in all fields including education.

He said some people were spreading false propaganda against the caste survey despite the fact that it was not meant for the removal of any welfare scheme. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers D. Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, Tummala Nageshwar Rao were among those present.

Published - November 14, 2024 10:44 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / school

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.