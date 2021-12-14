Edtech company launched

Chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand during the launch of Ekluvya in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad

14 December 2021 21:06 IST

In Ekluvya, I saw a hungry team that wants to right a lot of wrongs happening in our childhood learning: Gopichand

Chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand launched Ekluvya, an Edtech company that aims to maximise a child’s learning potential, on Tuesday. MP G. Ranjith Reddy and director of SR Hatcheries Tirupathi Reddy were also present.

“In Ekluvya, I saw a hungry team that wants to right a lot of wrongs happening in our childhood learning,” Gopichand said at the launch.

“Only about 12-15% children are really interested in studying. There is a huge set of children that are distracted. They pursue learning only because their parents ask them to,” said chairman of Ekluvya A. Santhosh Reddy.

“The biggest challenge, hence, is not in lecturing them about various subjects, but in engaging them. Firing up curiosity propels them to self education. That’s our endgame,” he said.

“All of us want our children to rise in life, but we don’t gift them the tools to achieve their goals. Ekluvya School of Superpowers aims to fill that gap. We are offering 12 courses under this umbrella,” co-founder and CEO of Ekluvya Aneil Deepak said.

“There are a few courses that help children ace in their exams such as mega memory, quick learning, critical thinking, doodling for note taking and ‘A Mind for Science’. There are a few that teach them life skills like surviving anything, the secrets of the wealthy, and the science of being happy,” he explained.

“The impact of these courses will last a lifetime. As parents, that’s the best thing we can do. Putting our children on the path to success,” said co-founder and COO of Ekluvya Sunil Reddy.