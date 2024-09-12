GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Edit, confirm option for TET candidates today and tomorrow

Published - September 12, 2024 12:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of School Education, on Wednesday (September 11, 2024), notified that candidates of District Selection Committee 2024 can now edit and confirm their Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) details.

Website

The option will be available only on September 12 and 13 on the official website: https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in/

No corrections in TET will be allowed after the said date and the responsibility of correct details rests with individual candidates, the official note stated.

Published - September 12, 2024 12:30 pm IST

