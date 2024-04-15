Edible oil firm Gemini supports renovation of Akshaya Patra’s Narsingi kitchen 

April 15, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Narsingi kitchen of Akshaya Patra Foundation has received financial support from Gemini Edibles & Fats India, the firm behind Freedom brand oil, for a renovation project that will enhance the facility’s capabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The kitchen’s capacity will be enhanced from serving 37,000 beneficiaries to 50,000 beneficiaries daily, the Foundation said on Monday in a release on the company pledging support as well as sponsoring three electric vehicles (EVs) for the facility. Total investment in these initiatives amounts to ₹2 crore, it said.

Unit president and trustee of Akshaya Patra Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa, who along with P. Chandrashekhara Reddy, senior vice-president of sales and marketing of Gemini Edibles, participated in an event on the collaboration, said “modernisation of the kitchen is a significant step forward in our mission. With the enhanced facilities and the addition of EVs, we are setting a new standard for efficiency and sustainability in service to children across India.”

“Delighted to partner with Akshay Patra Foundation to help upgrade infrastructure at Narsingi kitchen to serve nutritious meals to more underprivileged students and add 3 EVs to facilitate the distribution of meals to more schools in a sustainable manner,” Mr. Reddy said.

CEO of the Foundation Shridhar Venkat said: “this contribution is a testament to the power of collaborative efforts in driving social change.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.