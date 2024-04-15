GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Edible oil firm Gemini supports renovation of Akshaya Patra’s Narsingi kitchen 

Company pledged financial support as well as sponsored three EV for the facility

April 15, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The electric vehicles will facilitate distribution of meals to more schools in a sustainable manner.

The electric vehicles will facilitate distribution of meals to more schools in a sustainable manner. | Photo Credit: Arrrangement

The Narsingi kitchen of Akshaya Patra Foundation has received financial support from Gemini Edibles & Fats India, the firm behind Freedom brand oil, for a renovation project that will enhance the facility’s capabilities.

The kitchen’s capacity will be enhanced from serving 37,000 beneficiaries to 50,000 beneficiaries daily, the Foundation said on Monday in a release on the company pledging support as well as sponsoring three electric vehicles (EVs) for the facility. Total investment in these initiatives amounts to ₹2 crore, it said.

Unit president and trustee of Akshaya Patra Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa, who along with P. Chandrashekhara Reddy, senior vice-president of sales and marketing of Gemini Edibles, participated in an event on the collaboration, said “modernisation of the kitchen is a significant step forward in our mission. With the enhanced facilities and the addition of EVs, we are setting a new standard for efficiency and sustainability in service to children across India.”

“Delighted to partner with Akshay Patra Foundation to help upgrade infrastructure at Narsingi kitchen to serve nutritious meals to more underprivileged students and add 3 EVs to facilitate the distribution of meals to more schools in a sustainable manner,” Mr. Reddy said.

CEO of the Foundation Shridhar Venkat said: “this contribution is a testament to the power of collaborative efforts in driving social change.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.