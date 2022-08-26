EdCET results released

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 26, 2022 21:36 IST

The results of the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS Ed.CET - 2022) were released on Friday with 96.84% of candidates clearing the exam. The test was conducted by Osmania University for admission into B.Ed (Two years) regular course in Telangana.

Of the 31,578 candidates who appeared in the test, 30,580 have qualified registering 96.84% pass. Of the 31,578 candidates who appeared for the test, 5,413 were men and 26,165 were women. Among the qualified candidates, 5334 were men and 25,246 were female. The Rank Cards can be downloaded from the website https://edeet.tsehe.ac.in/

