ED to probe ₹700-crore sheep procurement scam in Telangana

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will be launching a probe into the alleged fraud in the implementation of the Sheep Rearing Development Scheme (SRDC) in the State. The probe will carried out be under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) of 2002, said the officials.

The ED requested the Telangana State Sheep and Goat Development Cooperative Federation Ltd (TGSGDCPL), the implementing agency of the scheme, to provide details of district-wise beneficiaries.

The information on the bank accounts from which funds were disbursed by the TGSGDCPL to district authorities and subsequently to the beneficiaries’ accounts was also sought by the agency.

The bank account details in which the funds were deposited by beneficiaries as their contribution to the scheme was also requested by the ED, along with district-wise information of the transport agencies selected for delivering sheep to beneficiaries, payments made to these agencies, and information about the vehicles used.

The list of details sought also included district-wise details of sheep feed procurement, supply to beneficiaries, payments made for procurement, the list of vendors with their bank account information, and any internal reports regarding fraud in the scheme’s implementation.

In a parallel probe, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials recently arrested Sabavath Ramchander, Chief Executive Officer of Telangana State Livestock Development Agency, and Gundamaraju Kalyan Kumar, former OSD to the then Minister for Animal Husbandry, Talasani Srinivas Yadav.