ED summons to Sonia, Rahul is BJP’s political cheapness: TPCC

‘BJP afraid of the Congress even after 8 years in power’

Telangana Congress leaders reacted sharply over Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons to AICC president Sonia Gandhi and Parliament member Rahul Gandhi, terming it petty, political cheapness and reflection of the BJP fearing the Congress even after 8 years in power.

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy tweeted terming it “an example of the worst kind of vendetta politics and highly condemnable”. He further said that despite BJP rule in most States, “it is still so afraid that it is depending on ED to secure the regime. We will fight back.”

Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that it was heinous on the part of the BJP to target the Gandhi family that sacrificed for the nation and the BJP would have to pay a price for this.

Senior leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should answer on the ₹19,200 crore scam in Gujarat during his rule there. “Why is the ED silent on ‘corrupt’ Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and trying to malign the Gandhi family? This shows how the BJP was afraid of the Congress.” he said.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka said that the National Herald was started during the freedom struggle by Jawaharlal Nehru against the British and it was ridiculous that the Gandhi family was being called by the ED on the issue connected to the newspaper.

Former Union Minister Renuka Chowdary said it was no surprise as this was the policy of the Modi government to target those questioning the government. “The Gandhi family will not be afraid of such tactics,” she said.

Former MP V. Hanumantha Rao warned that the country will burn if the BJP touches the Gandhi family that sacrificed for the nation. Senior leaders Ponnam Prabhakar and A. Maheshwar Reddy also condemned the ED summons.