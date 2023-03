ED summons: Kavitha to take legal opinion

March 08, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter and MLC K. Kavitha has said that she will seek legal opinion on the date to attend the questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi liquor scam.

Reacting to the summons issued by ED for questioning at its headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday, Ms. Kavitha in a statement felt the need of legal opinion as she had already scheduled her hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on Friday and other prefixed appointments.

She recalled that Bharat Jagruthi, a socio-political organisation led by by her, Opposition parties and women’s organisations and women’s organisations from across the country would participate in a day-long hunger strike at Jantar Mantar demanding that the BJP government at the Centre pass the Women’s Reservation Bill. “Our only demand is to table the Bill in Parliament to give women their due share of political participation”.

Ms. Kavitha assured that she will fully cooperate with the investigation agencies as a law abiding citizen. She reminded the ruling party at the Centre to know that these tactics of intimidation against the fight and voice of their leader and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and against the entire Bharat Rashtra Samiti party will not deter them.

Under the leadership of Mr. Rao, the party activists will continue to fight to expose the BJP government’s failures and raise voice for a brighter and better future for India.

She also sought to remind the “power mongers” in Delhi that Telangana had never and will never bow before the oppressive anti-people regime. The party will fearlessly and fiercely fight for the rights of people.