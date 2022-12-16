ED summons Actor Rakulpreet, legislator Rohith Reddy 

December 16, 2022 09:21 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

MLA tries to link it to his complaint on BJP’s attempt to buy MLAs

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of actor Rakul Preet Singh. | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

The Enforcement Directorate here on Friday served notices on Tollywood actor Rakulpreet Singh asking her to appear before it on December 19, Monday.

In a separate case, TRS legislator from Tandur Pilot Rohith Reddy, also the petitioner in the alleged conspiracy to poach TRS MLAs in Moinabad, which prompted a Special Investigation Team investigation by the State government, too was summoned.

The notices were reportedly for questioning them in alleged money laundering in the investigation related to a drugs case.

FILE PHOTO Tandur MLA P. Rohit Reddy | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mr. Rohith Reddy, confirming the receipt of the notice, however, said he was not informed of the case details. He described the notice as ‘strange and surprising’.

According to official sources, the notices were served on Thursday under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Mr. Reddy, will have to furnish all details pertaining to his bank accounts, movable/immovable properties, investments and loans, along with a bio-data on Monday.

Attributing the ED notices now to his complaint in the MLAs poaching attempt case, Mr. Reddy also wondered how BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, who hinted about the drugs case and the development a few days ago, would know of the notices and proposed investigation in advance.

Ms. Singh had appeared before the ED, September last year, in the Tollywood drugs case, first detected by the Telangana Prohibition and Excise Department in 2017. Several other film personalities, including Daggubati Rana, Puri Jagannath, Charmme Kaur, Navdeep, Mumaith Khan and others, too were in the list of persons questioned by the ED.

