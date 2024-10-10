ED seizes ₹252 crore netted by Chinese-owned firm through Illegal lending scheme

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) Hyderabad Zonal Office seized approximately ₹252.36 crore worth properties of PC Financial Services Pvt. Ltd (PCFS), a subsidiary of Opera Group, Norway. The seizure is in addition to a penalty of ₹2,146 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seizure was done under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) of 1999 with the Adjudication Order dated October 7 against PCFS. The investigation revealed that PCFS, the overall control of which was held with Chinese beneficial owners, indulged in the business of lending money to the public in India through its mobile app known as ‘CashBean’. “Huge amount of remittance to the tune of about ₹429.30 crore was made by PCFS to its related overseas group companies in the garb of ‘Import of Software Licences and Services’, which were found to be bogus,” said the ED officers.

The investigation culminated into the seizure of various properties of PCFS held in India, aggregating to ₹252.36 crore. In February 2022, RBI, having observed that PCFS was charging usurious rate of interest and other charges to its borrowers in an opaque manner apart from unauthorised use of logos of Reserve Bank and Central Bureau of Investigation for recovery from the borrowers in gross violation of the Fair Practices Code, cancelled the Certificate of Registration of PCFS and debarred it from acting as a Non-Banking Financial Institution.

In June 2022, a complaint was filed by ED before the Adjudicating Authority against PCFS and others, charging them for violations of various provisions of FEMA. The complainant asked the government to seize PCFS’s property. After reviewing the complaint, the government sent a notice to PCFS, to which the promoters of the firm had a chance to explain themselves. However, one Zhang Hong, didn’t respond. The government investigated and found that PCFS broke the law. As a result, the government took control of PCFS’s property worth ₹252 crore and also penalised them ₹2,146 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.