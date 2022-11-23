ED seizes ₹16 crore for FEMA violations

November 23, 2022 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced on Wednesday that it has seized ₹16 crore belonging to M/s Alphageo (India) Limited (AIL), a Hyderabad-based firm offering seismic survey services to oil exploration and production companies.

The seizure was in the form of fixed deposit under various provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) 1999.

According to ED, the investigation into the affairs of AIL was initiated based on information that it had transferred and placed funds in United Arab Emirates in contravention of FEMA.

During the probe, it was found that AIL has been importing various equipment for seismic data acquisition from several suppliers based in France, Singapore, and Netherlands.

These equipment were directly received by AIL. However, the payments for the same have been routed through M/s Matrix Group DMCC, maintained and controlled by Rajiv Saxena, a chartered accountant based in Dubai and a hawala operator.

By over-invoicing import bills, AIL transferred funds into the accounts of Matrix Group DMCC and indirectly benefited its CMD Dinesh Alla, in contravention of FEMA provisions.

Dollars worth ₹16 crore were seized under Section 37A of FEMA.