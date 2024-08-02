ADVERTISEMENT

ED raids AP Mahesh Cooperative Urban Bank, seizes ₹4.27 crore jewellery

Published - August 02, 2024 12:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The action against AP Mahesh Cooperative Urban Bank Limited was taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. | Photo Credit: Representational purpose

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at seven locations in Hyderabad as part of an investigation into alleged bank fraud in AP Mahesh Cooperative Urban Bank Ltd. The action was taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the raids, the ED recovered cash amounting to ₹1 crore, jewellery worth ₹4.27 crore, $6,256, property documents, bank locker keys, and incriminating documents and digital devices.

The investigation was initiated based on FIRs lodged by Banjara Hills police against bank chairman Ramesh Kumar Bung, Umesh Chand Asawa, Puroshatamdas Mandhana, and others. These FIRs allege the disbursement of over ₹300 crore in loans against illegal collateral, such as Wakf Board lands and non-existent properties, with a commission of up to 10% charged to borrowers. The accused are also suspected of siphoning off ₹ 18.30 crore for the bank’s head office construction, misappropriating of ₹6.5 crore through fake bills, and issuing gold loans to 1,800 dummy individuals and entities to manipulate voting.

The ED investigations uncovered significant irregularities in loan sanctioning, account operations, and closures. Properties were acquired by the accused and their family members at significantly discounted rates, often below even the bank’s own valuations. Suspicious transactions between borrowers and the accused, including the routing of loan funds back to the accused, were also detected. In several cases, properties of borrowers were found to have been acquired by the accused through undervalue, and properties pledged as collateral were also purchased by them at low rates.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In addition to the main accused, the ED also searched the premises of their alleged accomplices identified during the investigation. The agency is continuing its probe into the matter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US