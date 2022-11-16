ED questions Minister’s brothers in Hyderabad

November 16, 2022 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Special Correspondent

Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday summoned two siblings, Talasani Mahesh Yadav and Talasani Dharmender Yadav, who are brothers of Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav, for questioning in connection with an alleged case of violation of FEMA rules involving a Hyderabadi Chikoti Praveen.

Trending

  1. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  2. U.K. and India to launch a Young Professionals Exchange in 2023: Downing Street
  3. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  4. Gurugram consumer forum orders ban on 11 foreign breed dogs, asks MCG to take registered pets into custody
  5. ‘Joyland’: Pakistan PM orders review of ban on Oscar-entry movie, reveals aide

ADVERTISEMENT

The two persons appeared before the ED authorities in the morning. The officials continued to examine them till 9 p.m. They were being questioned when reports last came in. Two others, including a public representative belonging to a political party in power, too were reportedly issued summons for appearance before the ED authorities in the case involving Chikoti Praveen.

Mr. Praveen, a few days ago, was grilled by the ED authorities over reports that he had violated FEMA rules by organising casino and gambling in Nepal. However, no further action was initiated against him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US