ED questions Minister’s brothers in Hyderabad

November 16, 2022 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday summoned two siblings, Talasani Mahesh Yadav and Talasani Dharmender Yadav, who are brothers of Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav, for questioning in connection with an alleged case of violation of FEMA rules involving a Hyderabadi Chikoti Praveen.

The two persons appeared before the ED authorities in the morning. The officials continued to examine them till 9 p.m. They were being questioned when reports last came in. Two others, including a public representative belonging to a political party in power, too were reportedly issued summons for appearance before the ED authorities in the case involving Chikoti Praveen.

Mr. Praveen, a few days ago, was grilled by the ED authorities over reports that he had violated FEMA rules by organising casino and gambling in Nepal. However, no further action was initiated against him.