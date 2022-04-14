ED provisionally attaches Ghanshyamdas properties

The Enforcement Directorate has issued a provisional attachment order and filed prosecution complaint against M/s Ghanshyamdas Gems & Jewels and its managing partner Sanjay Agarwal, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, before the Special Court at Nampally.

The nine attached properties worth over ₹9.5 crore include agricultural land at Shamshabad and Tellapur, a plot at Raidurgam, a villa at Kompally and a 1,000 sq. yard villa at Jubilee Hills.

The ED, in a statement on Wednesday, said that the properties were attached on Monday and the first prosecution complaint was also filed before court on that day.

It had already arrested Mr. Agarwal on February 11 following money laundering investigations launched against the firm in October 2011.

The ₹90 crore loan fraud (firm fraudulently availed gold loan from SBI based on forged bank guarantees and later mortgaged it to PNB by removing all stocks from its store at Abids) included opening of new firms in the name of family members.

It was also found that Mr. Agarwal had obtained a fake passport in the name of Srikanth Gupta to travel abroad several times, and to open multiple bank accounts to keep the ill-gotten monies.

The investigation is underway.