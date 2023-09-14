ED notice an extension of TV serial, says Kavitha

September 14, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has termed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) notice to her an extension of an ongoing TV serial and one sent on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and an act of political vendetta.

Ms. Kavitha, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter, said that there was nothing much to read about it and added that her legal team would handle the issue. “The notice is running like a TV serial for the last one year. They are trying to release one more episode as Assembly elections are round the corner,” she said.

She sarcastically remarked that even the 2G scam did not drag for so long like the ED notice to her. “People are not taking these notices seriously anymore. In which ever State that is going to polls, such actions against the Opposition parties are expected from the BJP,” she remarked.

The BJP and Congress are afraid of the growing popularity of the Chief Minister and asserted that he is going to return to power for the third time, she added.