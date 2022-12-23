ED moves court seeking to examine Nandu Kumar in jail, questions Abhishek Avula

December 23, 2022 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Enforcement Directorate (ED) authorities here on Thursday grilled city-based businessman Abhishek Avula in Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) No. 48 of 2022 while moving a local court seeking permission to record statement of Kore Nandu Kumar. He had been lodged in Chanchalguda central prison in BRS MLAs’ poaching attempt crime, in the same case.

They had questioned BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy in the same case for two consecutive days, Monday and Tuesday. In the criminal miscellaneous petition filed before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court of Hyderabad, the ED authorities sought permission for examination of Kumar by the Investigating Officer along with four assisting officers in the prison.

They requested the court to direct the prison superintendent to facilitate examination of the person. Mr. Kumar secured bail in the poaching attempt case. However, the Banjara Hills police of Hyderabad filed an arrest memo in some other criminal cases pending against him resulting in continuation of his judicial custody.

The ED officials explained in the petition that Mr. Kumar, along with two other accused Ramachandra Bharati and D.P.V.S.K. Simhayaji was accused of offering ₹ 100 crore to MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy in the MLAs’ poaching attempt case. In that case registered by Moinabad police of Cyberabad, it was stated that the three accused told the BRS MLA that there would be raids or cases by ED or CBI officials if he did not join BJP and that TRS government would be toppled.

The ED had studied the criminal case registered by Moinabad police and concluded that “there appears to be a prima facie case for the offence of money laundering under Section 3 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act punishable under Section 4 of the Act”.

Hence, investigation was commenced in ECIR No. 48 of 2022, the authorities said in the petition. The petition is likely to be heard by the local court on Friday.