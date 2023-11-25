ED, IT raids because tax laws violated: Union Minister

November 25, 2023 03:55 am | Updated 03:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi has contested the charge that the Centre has been unleashing investigative agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax on opposition leaders, accusing the latter of having violated laws and taking money out of the country.

“Did the BJP ask you to evade taxes? It’s an admission that you are fooling around with the laws. The money obtained from corrupt deals is being sent out cheating the people,” she claimed at a press conference on Friday.

Ms. Lekhi’s target was the BRS Government and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao whom she accused of running a government of scams and lack of planning in the last two terms with corruption in every scheme taken up.

“After two terms, it is fair that the government should be assessed property. A budget-surplus State has been converted into one with a debt of five lakh crore rupees. There have been more losses than gains. The regime is incapable of running a sound administration as it could not even conduct the competitive examinations through the TSPC property without paper leaks,” she said.

The Minister also accused KCR and Majlis Party leader Asaduddin Owaisi of practicing ‘divisive politics’ through their appeasement policies. “How can they justify four per cent quota for Muslims snatching away the share of the Backward Classes? Aren’t there upper class among the Muslims? Will they not use the quota?” she questioned.

The Modi Government’s schemes are attuned to benefit anybody who is poor irrespective of caste, creed or religion. “There is no discrimination on providing free gas cylinder, potable water to households, housing, foodgrains, etc.,” she added.

