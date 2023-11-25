ADVERTISEMENT

ED, IT raids because tax laws violated: Union Minister

November 25, 2023 03:55 am | Updated 03:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi has contested the charge that the Centre has been unleashing investigative agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax on opposition leaders, accusing the latter of having violated laws and taking money out of the country.

“Did the BJP ask you to evade taxes? It’s an admission that you are fooling around with the laws. The money obtained from corrupt deals is being sent out cheating the people,” she claimed at a press conference on Friday.

Ms. Lekhi’s target was the BRS Government and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao whom she accused of running a government of scams and lack of planning in the last two terms with corruption in every scheme taken up.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“After two terms, it is fair that the government should be assessed property. A budget-surplus State has been converted into one with a debt of five lakh crore rupees. There have been more losses than gains. The regime is incapable of running a sound administration as it could not even conduct the competitive examinations through the TSPC property without paper leaks,” she said.

The Minister also accused KCR and Majlis Party leader Asaduddin Owaisi of practicing ‘divisive politics’ through their appeasement policies. “How can they justify four per cent quota for Muslims snatching away the share of the Backward Classes? Aren’t there upper class among the Muslims? Will they not use the quota?” she questioned.

The Modi Government’s schemes are attuned to benefit anybody who is poor irrespective of caste, creed or religion. “There is no discrimination on providing free gas cylinder, potable water to households, housing, foodgrains, etc.,” she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US