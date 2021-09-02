ED grills actor Charmee Kaur in money laundering case

Telugu actor-cum-producer Charmee Kaur is being grilled by the sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday after being summoned in a money laundering case in connection with a multi-crore high-end drug racket that was busted in the city in 2017.

The investigating agency has summoned more than 10 celebrities of Tollywood, including director Puri Jagannadh and actor Rana Daggubati, in a case related to the smuggling of ‘Class A’ narcotic substances, including LSD and MDMA.

In 2017 too, after the racket was busted in July, which further followed the arrest of several people, including an American, a South African and a Netherlands national, Charmee was questioned by the Telangana’s Prohibition and Excise department sleuths.

The U.S. national was a former aerospace engineer who worked with NASA. On August 31, filmmaker Puri Jagannadh was grilled by the ED officials for more seven hours.