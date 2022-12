December 21, 2022 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The head of Enforcement Directorate here, Dinesh Paruchuri, has been transferred out amidst high profile cases handled by the agency. Mr. Paruchuri, who is in the rank of Additional Director, will be replaced by a junior Rohit Anand, a Joint Director. The former was posted here in August. He was transferred to Kochi zonal office and was among 36 ED officials in the country who were given fresh postings on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT