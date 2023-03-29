HamberMenu
ED freezes over ₹137 crore in Qnet case

March 29, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Naveen Kumar _11874

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) froze over ₹137 crore during search operations conducted on March 24 at seven locations, including four in Hyderabad and three in Bengaluru.

The raids were in connection with a money laundering case against M/s Vihaan Direct Selling (I) Private Limited, a sub franchisee company of M/s Qnet Ltd.

The ED initiated PMLA investigation on the basis of 38 FIRs against M/s Qnet Ltd., M/s Vihaan Direct Selling (I) Pvt. Ltd. and others registered by Cyberabad Police, under various Sections of IPC and Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978.

During the investigation, it was found that M/s Vihaan Direct Selling (I) Pvt. Ltd. has been cheating gullible people, promising huge commissions on their investment, by way of running money circulation schemes in the guise of direct sale of products. Also, various incriminating documents and digital devices were seized.

An amount of more than ₹137 crore available in more than 50 bank accounts relating to various entities/individuals connected with the case has been frozen or seized during the raids. Further investigation in the matter is under progress.

