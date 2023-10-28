ADVERTISEMENT

ED files prosecution complaint against accused in IMS scam 

October 28, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday filed a prosecution complaint under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the 17 accused persons in the Insurance Medical Services (IMS) scam.

The accused also include Dr. Devika Rani and Dr. K. Padma, the then director and joint director of IMS, respectively.

The ED began its investigation based on eight cases registered by Anti Corruption Bureau, Hyderabad. It was alleged that the accused persons, for procurement of medicines and medical equipment, deviated from the laid down procedure to benefit select vendors for illegal gratification.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

EDs investigation later revealed that the officials hatched a conspiracy, deliberately created fake emergency situations and shortage of medical supplies so that they could issue purchase orders to select vendors through local purchase route.

Payments to suppliers were also deliberately withheld and released only after acceptance of bribes. Benami entities were created in connivance with Dr. Rani and the medicine/equipment was procured at very high prices. The IMS accused officials had used the bribe monies to purchase high-value jewellery and immovable properties.

In this case, the ED had already provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth ₹143.15 crore in November 2021.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US