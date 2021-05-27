ED files charge sheet against Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD

27 May 2021 23:33 IST

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a charge sheet against Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy and five others in a sessions court here on Thursday in connection with a case booked against him by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for trying to bribe an MLC of TRS, Elvis Stephenson, in the election to the Legislative Council from MLAs constituency in May - June 2015.

The charge sheet also named present TRS MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, Bishop Harry Sebastian, Rudra Sivakumar Uday Simha, Mathaiah Jerusalem and Vem Krishna Keerthan, whose father Vem Narendar Reddy was the TDP candidate in the election.

The ED initiated investigation in the case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on the basis of FIR filed by the ACB.

The ACB trapped Mr. Revanth Reddy, Mr. Harry Sebastian and Mr. Uday Simha when they handed over an advance of ₹50 lakh to Mr. Stephenson to lure him to either abstain from voting or vote in favour of the TDP candidate. Mr. Stephenson was offered a total bribe of ₹5 crore. Mr. Stephenson lodged a complaint with the ACB which laid the trap. The encounters between Mr. Revenath Reddy and Mr. Stephenson were secretly audio/video recorded.