ED continues interrogation of TSPSC accused on day two 

April 19, 2023 06:11 am | Updated 06:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Investigating the alleged money laundering in the TSPSC question paper leakage case, officials of the Enforcement Directorate continued their interrogation of the two main accused on Day Two on Tuesday.

Officials reached the Chanchalguda central prison by noon to question P. Praveen Kumar and Rajasekhar Reddy in the presence of their legal counsel, and the procedures continue till evening.

Questioning about their family background, employment in the Commission, access to the confidential section, sale of the question paper, extent of money involved and the modus operandi continued on Tuesday.

It was learnt that the ED would question more people from the TSPSC based on replies by the two accused.

By around 6 p.m., the two-day questioning concluded, and statements of the accused were recorded for further investigation.

