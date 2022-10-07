ED conducts searches in Hyderabad again over links with Delhi liquor scam

Office of a Telugu news daily among the places searched

In continuation of the ongoing investigation into the alleged money laundering connected to Delhi liquor scam, Enforcement Directorate authorities conducted searches at different places here in Hyderabad, including the office of a Telugu news daily.

ED officials did not make any official announcement confirming the reports of the searches conducted on the media house office. However, sources with local police said that special teams of ED officials drove into the office of the newspaper and searched the premises.

Speculation was rife that persons connected to Delhi liquor scam transferred huge sums of money to those persons who were playing key role in running the said office. Meanwhile, another team of officials reportedly went to the place of the newspaper owner and questioned him for sometime with regard to reports of transfer of money.

This is the fourth time the ED authorities had conducted searches in Telangana in connection with the liquor scam. No arrests were made by them from Telangana in this case but unconfirmed reports say already a businessman running furniture business was grilled by the investigators.

This businessman, said to be a close associate of a powerful politician’s daughter, reportedly transferred huge sums of money into the account of the woman.

TDP leader grilled

Meanwhile, in a separate case, ED authorities grilled TDP leader and Tadipatry municipal chairman J.C. Prabhakar Reddy in connection with a forgery case of illegal intra-State registration of vehicles. Owner of JC Tavels operating private buses in different routes of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Mr. Reddy appeared before the ED authorities in Hyderabad.

Mr. Reddy’s son Ashwith Reddy also appeared before the ED authorities in connection with the investigation into the case.