ED complaint against firm for defying PCB guidelines

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Hyderabad, has filed a Prosecution Complaint (PC) before the Special Court (PMLA) against M/s Som Phytopharma (India) Ltd and its Managing Director Devanur Ramaswamy Iyengar Venkatesh. The court took cognizance of the PC on September 12.

An official release said that the ED initiated an investigation against Som Phytopharma, based on a complaint filed by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TGSPCB) before the court of Judicial First Class Magistrate, Sangareddy.

“As per the said complaint, the firm violated the mandatory guidelines of TGSPCB laid down for disposal of liquid effluents generated during the production of bio-fertilizers/bio-pesticides and thereby committed offences under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1988 and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1987,” the release said.

The probe by the ED revealed that as per PCB guidelines, Som Phytopharma was supposed to establish a pre-treatment plant for treating effluents before sending them to the Common Effluent Treatment Plant.

“However, the company failed to do so and was carrying out its business without the necessary facilities, thereby endangering nature and causing water and air pollution, which resulted in the passing of a closure order by the PCB against the company. An investigation revealed that by committing the said offences, the company derived Proceeds of Crime (POC), which was later used by it in its business activities,” it said.

The ED had earlier, provisionally attached the assets of the firm, which was confirmed by the PMLA.