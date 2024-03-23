ED carries out searches at the residences of MLC K. Kavitha’s relatives in Hyderabad

March 23, 2024 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried searches at the residences of the relatives of MLC Kalvakunta Kavitha on March 23. Sources said that seven teams have carried out raids at her husband Anil Rao’s place in Hyderabad and her sister-in-law Akhila’s residence in Madhapur, among other relatives.

The MLC was arrested in the Delhi Excise policy case by the ED earlier this month on March 15.

The teams started their raids as early as around 7 a.m. on March 23 and reached the residence of Akhila, who resides on the A block of DSR Homes in Madhapur. The searches were to establish her relatives’ role in money laundering through shell companies, sources said.

Meanwhile, a Delhi HC extended K. Kavitha’s remand. She will remain in ED custody till March 26.