ED attaches properties worth ₹1.17 crore of Joint Director in Boilers Department

April 05, 2024

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) of Hyderabad has attached various immovable and movable properties amounting to about ₹1.17 crore belonging to Joint Director in Boilers Department, Molugu Vijai Kumar, and his family members.

Officials said that they have seized immovable property amounting to ₹94.44 lakh and movable properties amounting to ₹23.20 lakh belonging to Molugu Vijai Kumar and his family members, following an FIR registered by the ACB, Hyderabad.

Mr. Molugu Vijai Kumar was also holding additional charge of Director of Boilers.

“It was alleged that he acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income by indulging in corrupt practices. As per the chargesheet filed by the ACB, Molugu Vijai Kumar was found to be in possession of assets worth ₹2.19 crore which were disproportionate to his known sources of income,” said the ED in an official release.

Probe by ED revealed that Vijai Kumar and his family members invested the proceeds of crime in various immovable properties. “He laundered the money, projecting the same as business income of his family members and as hand loans received from various persons. The ED investigation also revealed that the accused disposed of several immovable properties which were identified by the ACB during its investigation, and confiscation of which was prayed for in ACB’s chargesheet to the court,” added the officials.

Further, the accused persons were also found to have dissipated the proceeds of crime by withdrawing large amounts of cash from their bank accounts. Further investigation is under progress.

