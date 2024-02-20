GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ED attaches movable property worth ₹6.30 lakh of pharma firm 

February 20, 2024 01:14 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) provisionally attached movable property in the form of fixed deposit of ‘Som Phytopharma (India) Ltd’ to the extent of ₹6.30 lakh on February 16.

  ED had initiated investigation against Som Phytopharma (India) Ltd based on a complaint filed by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) before the court. As per the complaint, the firm violated the mandatory guidelines of TSPCB laid down for disposal of liquid effluents generated during production of bio-fertilizers/bio-pesticides and thereby committed offence under various sections of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act of 1974 and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act of 1987. ED investigation revealed that Som Phytopharma was supposed to establish a pre-treatment plant for treating the effluents before sending to Common Effluent Treatment Plant. “However, the company failed to do so and was carrying on its business without the requisite pre-treatment facilities, thereby causing harm to the environment and resulting in severe water and air pollution. Investigation revealed that by committing the said scheduled offence, the company generated proceeds of crime amounting to ₹6.30 lakh which has been provisionally attached during investigation,” said the officials.

 Further investigation is under progress.

