ED attaches ₹1 crore properties of ‘rowdy-sheeter’

Published - October 19, 2024 12:22 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Hyderabad Zonal Office, has attached assets worth approximately ₹1.01 crore in a case of extortion and other criminal activities by Mohammed Kaisar alias Pehelwan Kaisar, an alleged ‘rowdy-sheeter’ in the jurisdiction of Habeeb Nagar police station. The present market value of the said properties is expected to be much higher, according to the ED officials.

The ED initiated investigation was carried out on the basis of several FIRs registered by Telangana police against Mohammed Kaisar and others. The FIRs alleged involvement of Mohammed Kaisar in several criminal activities such as murder, attempt to murder, extortion, gambling, cricket betting, land settlement, etc.

“Mohammed Kaisar started his life as a pickpocket and later became a notorious rowdy-sheeter and amassed huge wealth out of criminal activities. He is involved in criminal activities for years. He was externed for one year in 2011, and also was detained under the Preventive Detention Act,” said the officials from the ED.

The probe by ED revealed that Mohammed Kaisar, by commission of criminal activities related to the scheduled offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), acquired Proceeds of Crime (PoC) in the form of cash.

“By utilising part of the said PoC, he acquired several immovable properties in the name of his wife. Sale considerations for all the said properties, acquired over the years from 2007 to 2020, have been paid entirely in cash. The ED investigation revealed that Kaisar and his family do not have legitimate financial wherewithal to purchase assets worth crores out of their meagre declared income,” added the officials.

The attached assets, having book value of approximately ₹1.01 crore are in the form of immovable properties in Hyderabad acquired in the name of Kaisar’s wife, Shaheda Begum.

