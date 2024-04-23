GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Economy meals at ₹20-50 at select railway stations

April 23, 2024 05:32 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Indian Railways along with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced meals at ₹20 and ₹50.

Indian Railways along with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced meals at ₹20 and ₹50. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Indian Railways along with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced the concept of “Economy Meals” to provide quality, affordable and hygienic meals to the rail passengers during this summer.

Two types of meals are being sold, particularly to those travelling in general coaches - economy meals priced at ₹20 and snack meals for ₹50. The meal counters are now operational at over 100 stations and nearly 150 counters in total across Indian Railways including 12 stations within South Central Railway (SCR).

Economy meals are priced ₹20 and Snack meal at ₹50, under the ‘Economy meal’ concept introduced by Indian Railways along with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

Economy meals are priced ₹20 and Snack meal at ₹50, under the ‘Economy meal’ concept introduced by Indian Railways along with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

These stations are – Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Renigunta, Guntakal, Tirupati, Rajahmundry, Vikarabad, Pakala, Dhone, Nandyal, Purna and Aurangabad railway stations. Water is also made available at counters located near general second class (GS) coaches on platforms. Earlier, this service was successfully piloted at about 51 stations, as stated in a press release issued on Tuesday.

The economy meals are sold at  including 12 stations within South Central Railway (SCR)

The economy meals are sold at  including 12 stations within South Central Railway (SCR) | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

