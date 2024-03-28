ADVERTISEMENT

Economist underlines snail-paced growth of India’s per capita GDP

March 28, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Serish Nanisetti
Serish Nanisetti

The train engine is moving fast, the coaches nearest to it are moving fast but the coaches in the rear are not moving as fast. Using this analogy, Maitreesh Ghatak of London School of Economics sought to know the sustainability of economic growth when gains go to a disproportionately small fraction of the population.

Speaking at the pre-event session of 64th conference of Indian Society of Labour Economics on ’Growing apart? Growth, poverty and inequality in post-liberalisation India’, Mr. Ghatak used extensive data to show the growth of inequality in the country after liberalisation.

“60% of India’s consumer expenditure is on food and energy,” he said, citing data from Centre for Monitoring the Indian Economy. He shared how the GDP of India has grown moving it from 17th position in early 1990s to the current 5th position. “But the per capita GDP rise of India has been from 161st position to 159th. In contrast, China’s GDP grew from 11th position to 2nd and at the same time its per capita GDP rank rose from 158th to 75th,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Income distribution drives demand; this affects induced demand for factors of production, which drives income distribution. This interplay of the two could lead to segregation of the economy in terms of money/wealth with limited trickle down or up,” said Mr. Ghatak.

The ISLE conferences bring together academicians and public intellectuals studying of labour and industrial relations and economy. The 64th conference at the University of Hyderabad is set to begin from March 29 and end on March 31. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US