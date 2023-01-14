Eco-tourism to resume in the Amrabad Tiger Reserve

January 14, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Safari rides into the Amrabad Tiger Reserve are set to be back in a new and improved version after their re-launch by Minister for Environment and Forests A.Indrakaran Reddy this month.

The re-launch is tentatively scheduled for January 20, and will be finalised based on the Minister’s availability, officials from the Forest department informed.

While the safari rides along with cottage stay were launched in their rudimentary form towards the end of 2021, they were later withdrawn temporarily, as the department was not prepared to deal with the huge response from the tourists.

Besides, feedback from the tourists led the department into rethinking the facilities provided, as the cottages and vehicles were only basic without frills. For tourists aiming for longer stay, the existing cottages may prove short of facilities.

Encouraged to take the eco-tourism project to its next level, the department has started preliminary work, which began with sending a batch of tribal and non-tribal youth for hospitality training in the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (NITHM) in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

New cottages

New cottages have been built based on various themes of eco-tourism. In addition to the six cottages already existing, six new were constructed, some of them with eco-tourism themes.

“We built a tree house with Aerocon blocks, overlooking a percolation tank which is the waterhole for wild animals. We are planning to provide night vision binoculars to the tourists so that they can sight the animals from distance,” shared District Forest Officer, Nagarkurnool, Rohith Gopidi.

Besides, new vehicles have been procured for safari rides into the forest, in the place of the refurbished vans of the Forest department.

The two-day package entails an educative tour on the first day to apprise the tourists of the plastic collection and recycling facility run by the department, and the floral and faunal diversity of the Amrabad Tiger Reserve through audio-visual tools. It will be followed by trekking through the tiger reserve up to Umamaheshwaram temple nestled in the forest hillocks. At daybreak, the tourists will be taken on safari ride.

Tiger sighting

With the number of tigers reaching 25 as per the census conducted last year, there are higher chances of the sighting of the big cat now. Around 10 Chenchu youth have been trained to act as guides for the tourists on the safari ride, who will explain the significance of the ecological diversity in the reserve.

“Tribal youth acting as guides had each earned up to ₹5,000 within 10 days during our initial attempt at eco-tourism. After we halted the project, several Chenchu youth have approached us seeking its revival. We have realised that encouraging tourism is the way forward to protect tigers here, as it would link livelihood of the tribal communities with the survival of the big cat,” says Mr. Rohith Gopidi.