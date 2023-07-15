Eco-tourism gets fillip in Nizamabad

July 15, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Eco-tourism got a major fillip in Nizamabad, to be more precise at Nandipet, the abode of thousands of black bucks, which can be declared as a major tourist destination soon, with the Telangana government, after careful examination of the request made by District Collector and VC & MD of Telangana State Forest Development Corporation Ltd, according permission for allotment of land to an extent of 26 acres at Nandipet and Balkonda mandals.

The efforts in this regard were initiated last June itself by the then District Collector C. Narayana Reddy and then Nizamabad DFO Sunil Hiremath, who have had extensive consultations with all departments concerned.

The estimated cost is about ₹10 crore for the entire project, according to officials.

It may be recalled here that the locale shot into prominence with the ‘discovery’ of thousands of black bucks and a large number of bird species by K. Santhosh Kumar, a wildlife enthusiast and nature lover, who was also the CEO of Navya Bharathi Global School a couple of years ago.

Since then, efforts have been made by many concerned to ensure that these beautiful black bucks, which are sighted more in numbers on the banks of the backwaters of Sriram Sagar Project during summer when the bed dries up, do not become extinct in the region.

The TSFCD Ltd shall share 10% of the net revenue i.e. the total annual turnover of all the activities viz accommodation, restaurants and boating with I & CAD Department from the commercial operation date.

District Collector Rajeevgandhi Hanumanthu and the Engineer-in-Chief (General) of I & CAD Department shall take necessary action in this matter accordingly, GO Ms No. 571 stated.

Mr. Santhosh said that the plan of action should definitely ensure the protection of the flora and fauna besides providing the basic amenities for hundreds of tourists who flock the place.

Some of the plans include setting up of view point towers, restaurants, resorts and ensuring designated and spacious parking lots. One of the major attractions could be the boating experience to traverse along the picturesque landscapes presenting a spectacular sight, especially during sunrise and sunset.