Eco-friendly rakhis made of bamboo take on artificial ones

Will the eco-friendly bamboo rakhis produced by Korku and Gond adivasis at Lavadha in the Melghat hilly tracts of Amravati district in Maharashtra control influx of wrist bands from China. Yes, says the Sampoorn Bamboo Kendra, an organisation working in the field of bamboo product design development among the aboriginal tribes after five years of its experience in the area.

Sunil Deshpande of the SBK, who is associated with Kala Ashram Adilabad, was here with the attractive rakhi bands made by aboriginal tribals.

Rakhi making can evoke interest in Adilabad and neighbouring districts as the Kolam artisans also make bamboo products.

“There are about 50 designs of rakhis, which have the brand name ‘Shrushti bandh’, which we have developed over the last five years. About 450 adivasis work for three months using simplest of tools and produce about 50,000 wrist bands and an equal number of kits which contain directions for those who are interested in making the rakhis themselves,” Mr. Deshpande revealed as he interacted with The Hindu on Monday.

“We at the SBK only facilitate production and keep a check on quality while the Venu Shilpi Aughyogik Sansthan Ltd, a cooperative society of adivasi artisans at Lavadha markets the product.

These bands are even being exported to USA and UK by the cooperative society,” he added.

Melghat was declared a malnutrition area in 1993 following deaths of 500 children. It is amid such trying circumstances that the SBK arrived on the scene and worked in the area of livelihoods for the poor ethnic people there.

“The Korkus and Gonds, who have a lot of time on their hand even during agriculture season, find rakhi making conducive to their time table.

Each person earns between ₹ 150 and ₹ 500 per day depending upon the number of rakhis produced,” the social activist from the SBK disclosed.

The Shrushti bandh rakhis are not only eco-friendly, but are made by using local material, manufactured locally but are sold elsewhere.

This is an ideal situation of bringing money into the villages instead of the village economy getting drained out which is the common feature in rural areas, according to Mr. Deshpande.

The bamboo rakhis have been named mala, kalash, tilak, kotha, dutara, tritara, surya, gundi etc. based on their design.

The price range of the beautiful products is between ₹ 20 and ₹ 40.