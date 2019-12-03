Eco clearance for new mine to help Singareni meet targets

In a fillip to the plans of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) to step up coal production in the remaining period of the current financial year, an expert appraisal committee of the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) has recommended issuance of environmental clearance to Kakatiya Khani Opencast-III (KTK OC-III) mine.

The mine forms part of the Singareni management’s plans to start production in three new mines in the next two months to meet the coal production targets for the year after the mining of fossil fuel has suffered slowdown during the last four months due to heavy rains in mining areas and other reasons. Kakatiya Khani Opencast-III is a combination of peak capacity of 3.75 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) from the opencast and another 0.48 MTPA from underground mine in an area of 1336.64 hectares in Basawarajupalli village of Ghapur mandal Jayashankar-Bhupalpalli district.

During the earlier expert committee meeting held in the first week of October, the proposal for EC was deferred seeking clarifications and additional information for considering it for clearance. The management of SCCL had a meeting with the Area General Managers on Monday to scale up production in the backdrop of the fact that coal production during August-November period this year has been only 18.8 million tonnes. It was 20.53 million tonnes during the same period last year.

The company has plans to achieve at least 67 million tonnes of coal production in 2019-20 but by November-end it could achieve only 41.03 million tonnes leaving a huge target of coal production at the rate of at least 6.5 million tonnes a month. “The highest monthly coal production so far this fiscal was 5.87 million tonnes achieved in May followed by 5.71 million tonnes in June and 5.5 million tonnes in April”, a senior SCCL official explained. In November, the production was 5.44 million tonnes.

While recommending grant of EC to KTK OC-III, the MoEF expert committee has specified SCCL to to obtain the consent from the State Pollution Control Board for the proposed peak capacity of 4.375 MTPA prior to commencement of the increased production, to transport coal from coal handling plant only through covered trucks till the construction of Manuguru - Ramagundam railway line and to control the production of dust at source by arranging mist-type sprinklers at the crusher and in-pit belt conveyors.

Further, it also directed the SCCL to take up measures to control dust and other emissions all along the roads by providing sufficient water sprinklers, corrective measures including mechanised sweeping, water sprinkling/mist spraying on haul roads and loading sites, long range misting/fogging arrangement, wind barrier wall and vertical greenery system, green belt, dust suppression arrangement at loading and unloading points and others to control dust emissions.