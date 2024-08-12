Eco and temple tourism potential in Khammam to be tapped, says Bhatti

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has said plans are afoot to tap the vibrant eco-tourism and temple tourism potential of the erstwhile composite Khammam district.

The approval for the long awaited ropeway project at the historic fort in Khammam has been sanctioned by Minister for Tourism Jupally Krishna Rao and funds would be released soon for commencing the ropeway works, he said. The Deputy Chief Minister, accompanied by the Tourism Minister, Minister for Agriculture Tummala Nageswara Rao and Khammam MP R. Raghuram Reddy, visited the Khammam fort on Monday.

He along with Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and others visited the ancient Buddhist Maha Stupa at Nelakondapalli, also the birthplace of renowned saint-composer Bhakta Ramadasu of the 17th Century, earlier in the day.

Later speaking to the media, the Deputy Chief Minister said the government has already sanctioned ₹10 crore for promotion of Buddhist tourism sites and works are expected to start soon. He suggested that important Buddhist festivals should be organised at Nelakondapalli and Buddhists from countries like Japan be invited to the ancient Buddhist monument.

The Kinnerasani wildlife sanctuary and the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadradri Kothagudem district holds enormous potential for eco-tourism and temple tourism development, he noted.