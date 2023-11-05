ECI unhappy over spate of poll-related complaints from Telangana

November 05, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is learnt to have expressed dissatisfaction over the number of complaints relating to the poll process from Telangana.

A team of ECI, headed by senior Deputy Election Commissioners Nitesh Kumar Vyas and Dharmendra Sharma and principal secretary Avinash Kumar, which visited the State last week, is understood to have sought reasons from the election officials here behind the higher number of complaints, especially from political parties. Conducting elections in a transparent manner is a challenging task and steps should be taken to ensure that there were minimal complaints with regard to the process, said the ECI team.

Going by the magnitude of complaints received since the announcement of the election schedule, the number is likely to go up since the nomination process has started. It was the responsibility of the State election authority to take corrective measures so that the scope for complaints was minimised.

The ECI team is understood to enquired about the law and order situation in the State in the run-up to polling day on November 30. The development assumes significance in light of the attack on BRS candidate from Dubbak, K.Prabhakar Reddy.

The ECI officials were understood to have asked the police to further tighten security measures as the campaign is set to pick up after the last day of nominations on November 10. Police officials have accordingly been asked to ensure close coordination with other enforcement agencies in different parts of the State. This was in addition to the effective coordination with the Central police forces, 375 companies of which had been allotted to Telangana for the smooth conduct of elections.

