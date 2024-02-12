GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ECI transfers 85 Excise officials ahead of Lok Sabha polls 

February 12, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In a major shuffle ahead of the yet-to-be announced General Elections schedule, the Commissioner, Prohibition & Excise, on Monday transferred 85 officials in the multi zone II in the State.

The transfers are as per the directions of the Election Commission of India, New Delhi, and will come into force with immediate effect and officers are directed to join at their newly posted assignments immediately.

According to the order by Commissioner E. Sridhar, the transferred officials include district task force officers of Gadwal, Vikarabad, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Nagarkurnool, and Nalgonda, some 30 Station House Officers, among others.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.