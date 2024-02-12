ECI transfers 85 Excise officials ahead of Lok Sabha polls 

February 12, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In a major shuffle ahead of the yet-to-be announced General Elections schedule, the Commissioner, Prohibition & Excise, on Monday transferred 85 officials in the multi zone II in the State.

The transfers are as per the directions of the Election Commission of India, New Delhi, and will come into force with immediate effect and officers are directed to join at their newly posted assignments immediately.

According to the order by Commissioner E. Sridhar, the transferred officials include district task force officers of Gadwal, Vikarabad, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Nagarkurnool, and Nalgonda, some 30 Station House Officers, among others.