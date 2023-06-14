ECI team will visit State from June 22 to 24 to assess poll preparedness, says CEO

June 14, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A delegation of the Election Commission of India (ECI) will visit the State to evaluate and ensure preparedness for the ensuing elections.

The delegation, led by senior deputy election commissioner Dharmendra Sharma and comprising deputy election commissioners and senior officials of the ECI would be in Hyderabad from June 22 to 24, according to Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj. The ECI delegation would first engage in crucial meeting with the Telangana CEO, special police nodal officer and other senior officials to exchange insights and strategies regarding election security and related issues.

Mr. Vikas Raj said thereafter, the ECI delegation would hold extensive consultations with district collectors/superintendents of police and officials from enforcement agencies like Income Tax, Narcotics Control Bureau, Excise , and Enforcement Directorate. The effort would be to foster effective coordination at State and district levels to preserve the integrity of the electoral process.

The CEO convened a joint meeting with Director-General of Police Anjani Kumar to discuss and assess the State’s poll preparedness ahead of the visit of the ECI delegation. The meeting was aimed at apprising district collectors and SPs of the coming election to the Legislative Assembly.

Addressing the participants, the DGP emphasised the crucial role of district police officials in ensuring smooth and secure election. He highlighted the need for adequate manpower and instructed the officers to map border check posts while facilitating cross functional training with agencies like IT and GST departments.