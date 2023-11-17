ECI suspends TSTDC managing director for poll code violation

November 17, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Election Commission of India has ordered suspension of Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation managing director (full additional charge) Boinpally Manohar Rao and the removal of his officer on special duty Y.Satyanarayana, charging them with violating the Model Code of Conduct.

The ECI took a decision to this effect after receiving a complaint that Mr.Manohar Rao and his OSD accompanied State Excise and Tourism Minister V.Srinivas Goud during the latter’s visit to Tirumala after the model code of conduct (MCC) became operational. Though the Commission had clearly issued guidelines relating to protocol duties that should be adhered to by the officials concerned, the duo were found to have violated the provisions.

“Officers of the State government and district administration shall not receive, see off or call upon, by way of protocol, on the Ministers of the Centre or of the States when they visit any State or district on election tour,” the ECI said in its order. Government employees should not only be impartial, but also appear to be so in relation to elections.

“They are required to conduct themselves in a manner so as to inspire confidence among the public with regard to their impartiality so that there might not be any occasion for the people to think that the elections would not be held in a free, fair and pure atmosphere,” the ECI said, stressing the need for officials to avoid giving room for any suspicion that they were favouring any party or candidate.

But the presence of both officials with the Minister was reasonable inference that they violated the MCC and the conduct rule of government servants, prompting the ECI to issue the orders. In addition to suspension of Mr.Manohar Rao, steps should be taken to initiate departmental proceedings for violation of MCC under relevant service rules. In case of Mr.Satyanarayana, who was re-employed as OSD, the Commission said he should be immediately removed under relevant contract/re-employment order conditions and rules applicable for violation of election code.

The Commission has also called for an explanation from Tourism Secretary Shailaja Ramaiyer for covering up the alleged violation of MCC by her subordinates. The ECI has set November 19 as deadline for submitting the action-taken report in this regard.