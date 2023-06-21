ECI focuses on poll preparedness of Telangana, deputes team of senior Dy ECs and ECs to assess the situation

June 21, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

With the term of the Telangana Assembly scheduled to end in January 2024, the Election Commission of India has focused on assessing the preparedness of the State election authority for the smooth conduct of the elections.

A high level delegation of ECI, comprising senior deputy election commissioners, election commissioners and senior officials will be arriving in the city on Thursday on a three day visit. The ECI delegation would first engage in crucial meeting with the Telangana CEO, special police nodal officer and other senior officials to exchange insights and strategies regarding election security related issues.

The delegation would then hold discussions with the district collectors, superintendents of police and other senior officials to explain the importance of starting the preparations early. The collectors/SPs are likely to be educated about the issues that should be focussed on as part of preparations.

Senior officials said the focus of the delegation will be on whether the poll preparedness has started or not and whether the election machinery is moving on the right track. One of the major issues that is likely to crop is about the deletions of names from the electoral rolls during the current year which, officials said, is on the higher side than previous years.

“We were particular about rectification of photo similar entries during the summary revision and this resulted in more deletions,” a senior official told The Hindu. With the election authority taking adequate precautions, additions to the voters’ list were not more. With just three months left for the announcement of the schedule for the next elections, the election authority is awaiting a response from the government to its request for posting additional staff to effectively handle election duties.

“The Finance department is looking into the request and thereafter, it will go to the State Cabinet for approval,” the official said.

