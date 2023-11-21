ECI asked to file criminal cases against KCR and KTR for ‘abusive and slanderous’ advertisements against Congress

November 21, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - Hyderabad

Telangana Congress has urged the Election Commission to file a criminal case against Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao for issuing slanderous advertisements in all newspapers describing Congress as ‘Scamgress’, which was abusive and inflammatory and against the model code of conduct.

A delegation of the Telangana Congress consisting of CWC member Ajoy Kumar Ghosh, TPCC senior vice president G. Niranjan, and member TPCC election coordination committee M. Ramachandra Reddy said the Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party gave a full first page advertisements alleging that the Congress party indulged in scams to the tune of thousands of crores.

They questioned if the ECI and the MSME Committee have approved the content which is against the model code of conduct. If it was not approved then criminal action should be taken against KCR and KTR. The delegation said as per the Model Code of Conduct use of provocative and inflammatory statements, use of intemperate and abusive language, transgressing the limits of decency, attacks on personal character and conduct of political rivals vitiate the level playing field.

Citing the ECI norms, they demanded that the ECI ensure a full first page advertisement by the BRS party expressing its regrets for the advertisement in all newspapers in which it was published. They also demanded a ban on all advertisements of the BRS party till the end of this elections to the Telangana Assembly.

File case on KTR for misusing T Hub

The delegation also demanded action against Mr. K. T. Rama Rao alleging he abused his official power and utilised the T-Hub premises organising voters for his election campaign violating the election code. Utilising the T Hub for personal gain is nothing but a corrupt practice adopted by KTR and cases should be filed against him, the delegation demanded.

