ECI announces schedule for de-novo preparation of electoral rolls for graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies in TS and AP

As three members each of the Legislative Councils of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are set to retire in March next year, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for de-novo preparation of electoral rolls for graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies, with November 11 as the qualifying date.

T. Jeevan Reddy representing Medak - Nizamabad - Adilabad - Karimnagar graduates’ constituency is set to retire on March 29 next year. Two teachers’ MLCs K. Raghotham Reddy (Medak - Nizamabad - Adilabad - Karimnagar constituency) and Alugubelli Narsi Reddy (Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituency) are also set to retire on the same day.

In the neighbouring State, Illa Venkateswara Rao of East West Godavari graduates’ constituency and K.S. Lakshmanan Rao (Krishna - Guntur graduates’ constituency) along with Pakalapati Raghu Varma (Srikakulam - Vizianagaram - Visakhapatnam Teachers’ constituency) are retiring on the same day.

Accordingly, the commission has directed the chief electoral officers of the two States to issue a public notice on September 30, followed by republication of the notice twice on October 16 and 25.

The last date for receipt of applications in Form 18 or 19 from eligible graduates and teachers to enrol into voters’ lists is November 6. Preparation of manuscripts and printing of draft electoral rolls would be completed by November 20 and the draft rolls would be published on November 23.

Objections and claims in voters’ lists would be received from the same day till December 9. They would be disposed of by December 25 and the final electoral rolls would be published on December 30. The ECI clarified that submission of Aadhaar number by the applicant was on voluntary basis and the applicant should not be insisted to provide the same. Non-submission of Aadhaar should not be the ground for rejection of the application.

The commission had asserted that the provision under Section 37 of the Aadhaar (targeted delivery of financial and other subsidies, benefits and services) Act 2016 should be adhered to while handling the Aadhaar number of applicants. “In no circumstances it should go in public. If electors’ information is required to put up for public display, the Aadhaar details must be removed or masked,” the notification addressed to CEOs of the two States said.