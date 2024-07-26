Echoes of a war and its wounds

On July 2, 1999, Poloju Sharada’s heart lightened when she received an inland letter from her husband, Lance Naik Gopaiah Chary. “I am far away from the war zone. There is nothing to worry,” read the letter. Gopaiah’s reassuring words brought her a moment of relief amid the turmoil of the ongoing war in Kargil district of Jammu & Kashmir. She clutched the letter, sent almost two months after he had left for the India-Pakistan Kargil War, and imagined him safe and sound.

Just hours later, an united Andhra Pradesh Government official, landed up at her father’s house. Sharada listened in disbelief as he broke the news of Gopaiah’s martyrdom. The comfort from his letter, posted barely two weeks ago, shattered instantly.

A native of Suryapet in erstwhile Nalgonda district of Telangana and the sixth among 11 children of his parents, Gopaiah had joined the Army in 1985 at the age of 19. His was the first artillery unit — the 315 Field Regiment — to be deployed in Drass, a town near Kargil, during the initial phase of the war that began on May 14, 1999. The hostilities finally ended on July 26, 1999, with the Indian Army reclaiming most of the area on the Indian side that had been occupied by infiltrators.

“The entire town turned up to pay their last respects when his body was brought to Suryapet,” recalls Sharada, now 47, as tears run down her face.

Sharada and Gopaiah had been married just three years when he passed away. Their daughter, then six-years-old, now runs a hall that she leases out for events, in Suryapet, and is married.

Four days later in Hyderabad, the capital of united Andhra Pradesh, M.Y. Divya’s world was upended by the news of her husband Lance Naik M.Y. Ramachander’s death. A resident of Bolarum in Secunderabad Cantonment, he had been selected to the Madras Regiment in 1994 at the age of 19.

“He was home on leave when the situation in Kargil was getting tense. I asked him to stay back for a few days, but he refused to extend his leave, saying that the country’s honour was at stake,” says Divya, now 43. She got married to Ramachander, a close relative, in 1999 just weeks before the war broke out.

Ramachander rejoined his unit and was rushed to the war front. “I got worried when news channels reported the death of Lance Naik Gopaiah hailing from Nalgonda, on July 6,” she adds.

She heaved a sigh of relief when she received Ramachander’s letter the very next day, urging his family to stay calm as he was safe. That relief, however, was short-lived. The same night, she learned her husband had been killed in action, along with a few other soldiers. His body arrived at the Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad a day later, and the immense turnout for his last rites partially eased her grief. “I was moved by the overwhelming tribute,” she recalls with pride.

With the 25th anniversary of the Kargil War on July 26, observed as Vijay Diwas, the grief of the bereaved families endures, while for Army personnel who served in the conflict, memories of those three months continue to haunt.

“Our jawans were least concerned about their own safety; their focus was solely on the country’s pride. They knew many of them would face death or serious injury, and we did suffer hundreds of casualties,” says Colonel Bopanna Sashidhar (retired), his voice filled with pride tinged with sadness.

“That war showed our soldiers’ courage and dedication to safeguarding the pride of their regiment and the nation,” he asserts, recalling the memorable victory for the Indian armed forces 25 years ago.

Haunting memories

Col. Sashidhar, 60, an explosives and construction expert, joined the National Defence Academy (NDA) in 1983 and was in the Corps of Engineers. Now settled in Hyderabad post-retirement, he recounts the moment he got the order to join the war: “It was May 25, 1999. I was a Major commanding an engineer field company. I had just returned to my office from the Kashmir hills at Awantipur when I received a call on the secured Army network instructing me to move to Drass immediately. Pakistani incursions in Kargil had been detected a few weeks earlier, but we had scant information then.”

Within two hours, they were mobilised in 25 trucks and, after a few days of acclimatising at Ghumri, arrived in Drass and placed under the 79 Mountain Brigade. “Given the continuous enemy fire from a high altitude, we were confined to deep bunkers and operated mostly at night,” he explains.

Three brigades were tasked with evicting the intruders and reclaiming lost ground, based on intelligence and air surveillance. “Tololing, near Drass, was captured on the night of June 28, but not without the sacrifice of brave officers like Major Padmapani Acharya from Hyderabad who was martyred with two more officers and many others,” Col. Sashidhar recalls.

The next major attack was on Tiger Hill, captured on July 4, 1999, with Bofors guns playing a role in demolishing Pakistani hideouts on the rocky, icy peaks.

The fiercest battle was for Point 4875, where soldiers had to ascend 80-degree slopes carrying heavy equipment in rarefied air while enduring relentless enemy fire from above, he says. “The battle raged on for three days as men from the 12 Mahar Regiment, 13 J&K Rifles, 17 Jat Regiment, and 2 Naga Rifles participated in the final assault. On July 7, victory was ours but then we lost two brave officers — Captain Vikram Batra and Captain Anuj Nayyar.”

Though the territory was reclaimed at a great cost, the Indian Army’s artillery continued to pound Pakistani positions. Despite a formal ceasefire being announced on July 26, 1999, Col. Sashidhar and his team remained in place until November 1999 to clear the captured heights littered with enemy weapons, mines, booby traps, and explosives.

For Colonel K. Jagan Mohan Roy of the NDA’s 64th batch, the sound of whistling shells landing just metres from his jeep as he rushed his company towards Kargil still rings in his ears. “The shells landed continuously, either just in front or behind us. We had to keep moving; four other vehicles carrying 150 of my Fifth Battalion, the Sikh Light Infantry company men followed suit. Stopping even for a moment meant risking instant death. We were lucky,” says the 62-year-old with a wry smile.

He remembers the dark Kargil landscape illuminated like “fireworks during Diwali” though the sounds were far from festive. His unit was stationed overlooking Tiger Hill and near a key highway targeted by Pakistani forces. “Our mission was to secure the flanks, prevent infiltration, and keep the highway open for reinforcements and supplies,” he explains.

Col. Roy and his men worked in pitch darkness, from 2.30 a.m. to 4.30 a.m., using stones and cement to repair damaged sections of their protective wall. “The enemy could see us, but we were out of sniper range. We had only 5-10 seconds to find cover when shells were fired,” he says.

In his mid-30s then, he was commissioned into the Fifth Battalion, the Sikh Light Infantry and had his family — wife Malathi Chandra (now 56 years) and daughter Spurti (now 34 years) with him at Tral, when he received orders to travel 500 kilometres to Harkabahadur, near the Kargil battle zone.

“I had just enough time to see my family at the airport, without telling them what was happening, before rushing to join my unit,” he recalls. “We knew something major was happening as we saw IAF sorties and other military preparations.”

Emotional toll

Havildar S.A.S. Narayana Rao, a para commando, shares a gripping account of his mission. His team of 35 men was tasked with capturing Point 5,300. “We faced a steep, snow-covered climb amid intense enemy fire. I was hit on the left arm, and others were also injured, but we continued advancing until replacement troops arrived. I had to walk 8 km back to Batalik for evacuation from where I was evacuated to a military hospital. Due to splinter injuries and frostbite, four of my fingers had to be amputated,” he says.

While some survived to tell their tale, many lost their lives in the war, leaving only memories for their families. Anuradha, widow of flight gunner Sergeant Pilla Venkata Narayana Ravi Prasad, breaks down recalling the news of his death.

Prasad, hailing from Razole (East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh) joined the Indian Air Force in 1984. “One morning, he received a message to report to the airbase. He volunteered to join the operation, to cover for a colleague who had to be with his pregnant wife. He left on May 28, saying he would be back in a few days,” she shares.

The very next day, she received a message from Air Chief Marshal Y.P. Tipnis informing her that Prasad, along with three others, had been killed when their MI-17 helicopter was struck by a missile near Tiger Hill. “The chopper crashed from a height of 1,700 feet. The bodies were badly mutilated,” she says, her voice choking.

Nearly all those who fought in the Kargil War had extensive experience dealing with insurgency and militancy in Jammu & Kashmir and the northeast region. Rao had, in fact, taken part in the Indian Peace Keeping Force operations in Sri Lanka apart from operations in the northeast.

Anuradha recalls that her husband, Sergeant Ravi Prasad, had previously escaped death during a similar operation in the northeast. “The Air Force was tasked with dropping cash boxes for a nationalised bank in a remote Mizoram village. As the chopper landed, the crew came under fire. In a split second, the pilot took off, saving everyone from potential death,” she says.

Col. Roy acknowledges that while the armed forces are “accustomed to combating insurgency”, the Kargil War presented a new level of challenge due to the firepower involved. As for fear during battle, he notes, “Fear is always present, but when the moment comes, army training instinctively takes over.”

Although he emerged unscathed, his family endured a harrowing few days when a picture of a martyred officer appeared on television. “My wife and daughter were deeply shaken, and I had no idea what they were going through when I called them on the satellite phone later,” he says.

Rebuilding shattered lives

The Sainik Welfare Department of Telangana has played a crucial role in assisting the bereaved families. Colonel Ramesh Kumar, Director of Sainik Welfare, explains that war widows received an ex-gratia sum of ₹15 lakh (₹10 lakh from the Centre and ₹5 lakh from the State government) and LPG gas distributorships. “Efforts are also on to provide house plot to all these families,” he says.

Anuradha, who lost her husband when her daughter was just three years old, is proud of her daughter: “She is now working as an HR manager,” she says.

Divya used to run a courier service, but despite receiving other financial benefits, she is yet to receive the plot promised to her soon after the martyrdom of Lance Naik Ramachander for constructing a house.

Sharada, the widow of Gopaiah, now conducts motivational classes and is often invited for lectures in schools and colleges and lives in Hyderabad. “Don’t hesitate to join the armed forces; it’s a privilege,” she says, adding that her late husband’s legacy inspired at least 15 youths from their district to enlist for the Army.

Col. Sashidhar, who stays with his wife Sampoorna in Hyderabad and has two sons, reflects on how the Kargil War changed the border landscape, noting that outposts that once had only shepherds and goats now host Bofors guns. “War is an unforgettable experience. I am privileged to have been through it and lived to tell the tale,” he says.