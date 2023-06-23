EC team did not do any ground-level inspection: Congress

June 23, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

G. Niranjan, TPCC Senior Vice President said the Election Commission team from New Delhi had just met the local officials rather than going to the ground level to find out the lacunae in the system.

He said facts will be known if the Election Commission team from Delhi conducts a field-level inspection of voters lists, which is an important aspect of conducting elections. Though the deadline for house-to-house verification of the voter list has ended on Friday, as per the instructions of the Election Commission but this verification is not done anywhere in Telangana.

He said the Election Commission officials should have gone to some houses in Hyderabad city to know whether house-to-house verification was done or not. Without house-to-house verification, incorrect voter lists cannot be corrected, he said.

Mr. Niranjan said the Congress requested for an appointment with the EC team to discuss these matters but it was regrettable that they asked them to come to New Delhi on June 28 instead of giving time here. If the Election Commission team from Delhi only talks to the officials and reports that everything is fine, it is nothing but negligence on their part and damaging the democracy and Election system, he said.

