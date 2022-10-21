EC stops sheep distribution

ADVERTISEMENT

The Election Commission has suspended sheep distribution programme in Munugode Assembly constituency till the counting of votes for by-election.

Neither direct benefit transfer nor physical distribution of sheep to beneficiaries could be taken up till then, sources said.

In fact, the second phase distribution of sheep under the programme had commenced on October 3, the day when the notification for poll was issued. About 3.5 lakh units of sheep were distributed to beneficiaries in the first phase and another 3.55 lakh units were targeted for the second phase but its launch was repeatedly postponed for shortage of funds.

The government had to step up funds for the programme because the cost of sheep in open market had gone up considerably. Therefore, the unit cost of sheep was also hiked from ₹ 1.25 lakh to ₹1.75 lakh. The share of beneficiaries was supposed to be 25% (₹ 43,750 while the government will pay the balance 75 per cent as subsidy (₹1.31 lakh)

As many as 4,739 sheep farmers who had remitted their share of unit cost were extended DBT at ₹1.31 lakh on October 3. The money was credited to their bank accounts but it was frozen the same day following the issue of election notification. Another 1,525 beneficiaries who also paid their share were waiting for DBT when the EC applied brake.

Following complaints by the BJP, Congress and the Forum for Good Governance, the animal husbandry department wrote to the EC that the suspension be lifted as it was an ongoing programme. But, the EC would have nothing of it. The EC also ordered the department not to purchase sheep for distribution, sources added.