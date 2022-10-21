EC stops sheep distribution

The Hindu Bureau hyderabad
October 21, 2022 18:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Election Commission has suspended sheep distribution programme in Munugode Assembly constituency till the counting of votes for by-election.  

Neither direct benefit transfer nor physical distribution of sheep to beneficiaries could be taken up till then, sources said.

In fact, the second phase distribution of sheep under the programme had commenced on October 3, the day when the notification for poll was issued. About 3.5 lakh units of sheep were distributed to beneficiaries in the first phase and another 3.55 lakh units were targeted for the second phase but its launch was repeatedly postponed for shortage of funds. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The government had to step up funds for the programme because the cost of sheep in open market had gone up considerably. Therefore, the unit cost of sheep was also hiked from ₹ 1.25 lakh to ₹1.75 lakh. The share of beneficiaries was supposed to be 25% (₹ 43,750 while the government will pay the balance 75 per cent as subsidy (₹1.31 lakh) 

As many as 4,739 sheep farmers who had remitted their share of unit cost were extended DBT at ₹1.31 lakh on October 3. The money was credited to their bank accounts but it was frozen the same day following the issue of election notification. Another 1,525 beneficiaries who also paid their share were waiting for DBT when the EC applied brake. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Following complaints by the BJP, Congress and the Forum for Good Governance, the animal husbandry department wrote to the EC that the suspension be lifted as it was an ongoing programme. But, the EC would have nothing of it. The EC also ordered the department not to purchase sheep for distribution, sources added. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app