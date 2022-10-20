Ahead of Munugode bypoll, EC changes Returning Office; TRS cries foul

The Election Commission of India in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has replaced the Returning Officer of Munugode Assembly constituency with immediate effect.

ADVERTISEMENT

B. Rohit Singh, Revenue Divisional Officer of Miryalguda, has been appointed as Special Deputy Collector and notified him as Returning Officer to the Assembly constituency where bye-election is slated on November 3 with immediate effect. In a letter addressed to the Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, the EC directed him to furnish a compliance report in this direction immediately.

The development comes after the EC took a serious view of the incumbent Returning Officer’s decision to change the originally allotted symbol of an independent candidate.

The EC, in a letter addressed to the Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, has questioned the decision of the returning officer of changing the symbol of “Road Roller” allotted to Yuga Thulasi Party, a registered unrecognised political party, and allotting a new symbol “Baby Walker” to the contesting candidate K. Shiva Kumar. The Commission took serious note of a complaint lodged by the contestant .

ADVERTISEMENT

The EC said in its letter that after completion of the process of allotment of symbol, the RO of 93-Munugode Assembly constituency changed the free symbol road roller and allotted a new free symbol baby walker to K. Shiva Kumar (order no. B/955/2022 dated 17.10.2022) without the knowledge or consultation with the Observer. The RO had neither given any notice to the candidate nor intimated in advance before passing the order.

The Commission said it had gone through all the paper placed on the record and considered the cases. Explaining the circumstances, the EC said: “From plain reading of the provisions, it is clear under Rule 10(5) of Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, only the Election Commission and not the RO is empowered to revise the allotment order, if the same is inconsistent with any direction issued by the Elections Commission”.

“Thus the RO’s order changing the symbol in place of originally allotted symbol to K. Shiva Kumar invoking the provisions of Rule 10(5) is ab-intio void being bad in law and facts,” the Commission said adding the order was inconsistent with the Commission’s relevant directions. In view of the fact that RO quashing his earlier order and allotting a new symbol by way of non-existent powers with him being non-est and void ab-intio, the decision allotting road roller symbol survives.

The Commissioner said it took a serious view of the lapse on the part of the RO and directed him to explain the circumstances under which he changed his decision by using non-existent powers and also not following the Commission’s extant directions.

KTR objects

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and Minister K. T. Rama Rao expressed serious reservations over the transfer of Returning Officer of Munugode bye-election alleging that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is working under the control of ruling party BJP.

“This is the latest example of how the BJP is misusing the constitutional bodies to serve its interests. The pressure on the ECI, which is supposed to act beyond parties and in democratic manner, from the BJP is visible. Reintroducing the symbol of road-roller which was suspended in 2011 is nothing but ridiculing the democracy,” Mr. Rama Rao said in a statement in Hyderabad on Thursday.

“Bringing back the road-roller symbol, which was removed from the list after our request, was nothing but against the spirit of elections. BJP has been trying to get votes from the backdoor by using such tactics. This is against the spirit of free and fair elections. We are condemning the transfer of Returning Officer by the ECI. The BJP will get a fitting reply from the public in elections,” Mr. Rama Rao said.