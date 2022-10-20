EC replaces Returning officer of Munugode In Telangana for changing symbol of independent candidate

EC takes a serious view as the RO did not inform the candidate or consult special observer

The Election Commission has replaced the Returning Officer of Munugode Assembly Constituency, where byelections are slated for November 3, with immediate effect.

B. Rohit Singh, Revenue Divisional Officer of Miryalguda, has been appointed as Special Deputy Collector and notified as Returning Officer to the Assembly constituency with immediate effect.

In a letter addressed to Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, the commission directed him to furnish a compliance report in this direction immediately. The development comes after the Election Commission took a serious view of the incumbent Returning Officer’s decision to change the originally allotted symbol of an independent candidate.

The poll panel, in a letter addressed to the Chief Electoral Officer, questioned the decision of the Returning Officer to change the symbol of road roller allotted to Yuga Thulasi Party, a registered unrecognised political party, and allot a new symbol Baby Walker to the contesting candidate K. Shiva Kumar. The Commission took serious note of a complaint lodged by the contestant alleging that the Returning Officer had allotted free symbol road roller opted by him initially, but changed the decision without giving any notice to the candidate.

The Commission said in its letter that after completion of the process of allotment of symbol, the Returning Officer changed the free symbol without the knowledge or consultation with the Observer. The official had neither given any notice to the candidate nor intimated in advance before passing the order.

The Commission said it had gone through all the paper placed on the record and considered the cases. Explaining the circumstances, the EC said: “From plain reading of the provisions, it is clear under Rule 10(5) of Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, only the Election Commission and not the RO is empowered to revise the allotment order, if the same is inconsistent with any direction issued by the Elections Commission”.

“Thus the RO’s order changing the symbol in place of originally allotted symbol to K. Shiva Kumar invoking the provisions of Rule 10(5) is ab-intio void being bad in law and facts,” the Commission said adding the order was inconsistent with the Commission’s relevant directions. In view of the fact that RO quashing his earlier order and allotting a new symbol by way of non-existent powers with him being non-est and void ab-intio, the decision allotting road roller symbol survives.

The Commission said it took a serious view of the lapse on the part of the RO and directed him to explain the circumstances under which he changed his decision by using non-existent powers and also not following the Commission’s extant directions.